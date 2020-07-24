Two gangsters held, snatched vehicle and weapons recovered

Islamabad Khanna Police arrested two gangsters and recovered snatched vehicle, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday According to details, a team headed by SHO Khanna police station Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz arrested two dacoits of a gang identified as Muzamil Shah and Wali Khan

Police has also recovered snatched vehicle, mobiles phones, cash, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incident of dacoities and snatching valuables at gun pint in twin cities.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated overall performance of Khanna Police.