Two Gangsters Held, Stolen Cash Recovered

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Two gangsters held, stolen cash recovered

Industrial Area police on Saturday arrested two members of a criminal gang and recovered stolen cash worth Rs. 4.1 million from their possession, a police spokesperson said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Industrial Area police on Saturday arrested two members of a criminal gang and recovered stolen cash worth Rs. 4.1 million from their possession, a police spokesperson said.


Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Following these directions, the Industrial Area police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two members of a gang involved in numerous theft activities.

The accused were identified as Ashraf and Qadeer while police team also recovered stolen cash worth Rs. 4.1 million from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

