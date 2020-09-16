Two gangsters held, valuables and weapons recovered

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed two gangsters involved in street crime and recovered 15 stolen mobile phones, laptop, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed two gangsters involved in street crime and recovered 15 stolen mobile phones, laptop, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a CIA team nabbed two gangsters involved in dacoities and street crime. They have been identified as Waqas Ahmed s/o Mehmood Ahmed resident of Taxla Rawalpindi and Qasim Zia s/o Zia Muhammad resident of resident of Taxla Rawalpindi while police team also recovered 15 stolen mobile phones, laptop, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of crime in area Islamabad and its surrounding along with their other accomplices. Further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.