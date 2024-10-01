Open Menu

Two Gangsters Held, Valuables And Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Two gangsters held, valuables and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday arrested two wanted members of criminal gangs involved in several bike-lifting and snatching incidents, recovered stolen valuables and weapons used in the crimes from their possession.

According to police spokesman, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified its crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

He said that the Bani Gala and Noon police teams, utilizing both technical and human resources, succeeded in apprehending the two gang members, identified as Ashiq Ullah and Abdullah, who were involved in numerous bike-lifting and snatching incidents.

He said the police team recovered two stolen motorbikes, a snatched mobile phone, a weapon, and the motorbike used in the crimes.

Cases were already registered against the nabbed accused, and further investigation is underway. He added that during the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in multiple bike-lifting and snatching incidents in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

DIG Syed Ali Raza directed all officers to intensify crackdowns on individuals involved in car and bike thefts. He said that the performance of police officers would be reviewed continuously in this regard.

Syed Ali Raza further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Car Bani Rawalpindi Nasir Criminals All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

3 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

3 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

3 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

4 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

4 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

6 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

6 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

7 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

7 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

7 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan