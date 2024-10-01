Two Gangsters Held, Valuables And Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday arrested two wanted members of criminal gangs involved in several bike-lifting and snatching incidents, recovered stolen valuables and weapons used in the crimes from their possession.
According to police spokesman, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified its crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.
He said that the Bani Gala and Noon police teams, utilizing both technical and human resources, succeeded in apprehending the two gang members, identified as Ashiq Ullah and Abdullah, who were involved in numerous bike-lifting and snatching incidents.
He said the police team recovered two stolen motorbikes, a snatched mobile phone, a weapon, and the motorbike used in the crimes.
Cases were already registered against the nabbed accused, and further investigation is underway. He added that during the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in multiple bike-lifting and snatching incidents in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
DIG Syed Ali Raza directed all officers to intensify crackdowns on individuals involved in car and bike thefts. He said that the performance of police officers would be reviewed continuously in this regard.
Syed Ali Raza further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.
