Two Gangsters Surrender To Police

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:51 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Two proclaimed offenders (POs) and most wanted gang members of Ajmair group surrendered to the police here on Friday.

Police said that Nasir alias Nasri and Shabir alias Shabiri surrendered to the police after 19 years.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Imran Kishwar had given special directions to Station House Officer (SHO) Kanganpur Muhammad Nasarullah Bhatti for arresting both criminals.

The Punjab government had announced Rs 4 lakh head money for each criminals. Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

