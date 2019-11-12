UrduPoint.com
Two Gatecrashers Arrested At Qayyum Stadium

Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:51 PM

The police on Tuesday arrested two people for trying to enter Qayyum Stadium amid National Games event with fake entry cards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested two people for trying to enter Qayyum Stadium amid National Games event with fake entry cards.

Gulbarg police said two persons having fake entry cards were taken into custody when they tried to enter the stadium amid ongoing National Games.

Later, the police also arrested a government employee who helped the both in obtaining fake entry pass of the stadium.

