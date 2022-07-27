UrduPoint.com

Two Get Life Imprisonment In Drugs Smuggling Case

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Riaz Bhatti on Wednesday awarded 50 years imprisonment to two accused involved in a drugs smuggling case.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Tariq Javed and his wife Farzana Javed, had been arrested by Bhera police a few months ago and recovered 15-kg narcotics from their vehicle.

The police registered a case and presented challans to the court.

After hearing arguments, the court awarded 50 years imprisonment to the couplebesides imposing a fine of Rs 200,000.

