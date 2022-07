Two get life imprisonment in drugs smuggling case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Riaz Bhatti on Wednesday awarded 50 years imprisonment to two accused involved in a drugs smuggling case.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Tariq Javed and his wife Farzana Javed, had been arrested byBherapolicea few months ago and recovered 15-kg narcotics from their vehicle.

Thepoliceregistered a case and presented challans to thecourt.

Afterhearingarguments, the court awarded 50 years imprisonment to the couplebesides imposing a fineof Rs 200,000.