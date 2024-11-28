Two get life term for killing man at snooker club

An additional district and sessions judge awarded life imprisonment to two accused on Thursday on the charge of killing a man for demanding money for the services they had availed at the snooker club here in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) An additional district and sessions judge awarded life imprisonment to two accused on Thursday on the charge of killing a man for demanding money for the services they had availed at the snooker club here in the city.

Accused Abdul Hayyan alias Shadab and Muhammad Hussain alias Sunny had shot dead Muhammad Zubair when he demanded money from them in 2023, according to police.

Delhi Gate police had registered a case and submitted challan before the court.

The judge also directed both the accused to pay Rs 600,000 each to the heirs of the deceased as compensation.