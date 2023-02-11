Two get serious injuries as roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :At least two persons sustained serious injuries as roof of a house collapsed near the grain market here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a roof of a house suddenly collapsed in which two persons stranded under debris and got injuries.

The incident took place due to deteriorated condition of the roof.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.

The victims were identified as 25 years old Tayyib s/o Tufail and 16 Amir s/o Azhar.