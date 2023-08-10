Open Menu

Two Ghost Employees Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Two ghost employees among dozens reported to have been deputed in Muncipal Corporation, were suspended on Thursday after an enquiry.

Administrator Muncipal Corporation Asghar Laghari sought attendance of the employees during surprise visit.

He found that 27 employees were collecting salaries worth lacs at their homes while absent from the office since induction.

The administrator suspended two employees on the spot while served show cause notices on rest of the fifteen employees.

They were given a five-day deadline to submit reply otherwise warned to be terminated from services.

