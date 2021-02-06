UrduPoint.com
Two Girl Students Among Three Injured In Accident

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Two girl students among three injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Three persons including two girl students were injured in a road accident here on Saturday.

According to police, a van carrying female students of a college was on its way at Sarghodha road when it collided with a dumper. Consequently, students Hifsa, Rida and van driver Ali were injured. Rescue 1122, immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

