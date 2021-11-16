Two girl students killed, ten others injured as train hits rickshaw

A train hit a rickshaw at an unmanned level crossings, some five kilometers away from here on Tuesday, killing two girl students on the spot and injuring ten others

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :A train hit a rickshaw at an unmanned level crossings, some five kilometers away from here on Tuesday, killing two girl students on the spot and injuring ten others.

According to police, a rickshaw with girl students on board was crossing the level crossings near Jeeta Baharian when a Shorkot bound train hit the tri-vehicle.

As a result, two girl students identified as Noreen and Misbah died on the spot while ten others wounded. All the victims are belonged to 4-Chak Risala village.

The rescuers shifted the victims to DHQ hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rana Shakeel Aslam directed the DHQ MS Dr Muhammad Azhar Ameen to provide best medical treatment to the injured.