Two girls abducted in separate incidents

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Two teenage girls were abducted on Friday in two different incidents in the limits of Taxila and Wah Cantonment.

According to the police, in the first incident, Jaffar Ali reported that his 18 years old daughter was going to college when an unknown person abducted her.

In another incident, Shamraiz Akhter reported to police that his 17 years old daughter was abducted by unknown person when she was going to her friend's house.

Police registered separate abduction cases and further investigation was underway.