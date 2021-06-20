UrduPoint.com
Two Girls Commit Suicide In Separate Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) ::Two young girls committed suicide in various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that 20-year-old Nadia, resident of Chak No 583-GB was residing in a hostel of a local mill situated at Sheikhupura Road where she swallowed poisonous pills after an exchange of harsh words with her family members on phone.

Meanwhile, Amina Bibi (24), resident of Chak No.549-GB ended her life after taking poisonoussubstance over a domestic dispute.

Police were looking into the matters.

More Stories From Pakistan

