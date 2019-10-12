Two girls commit suicide; man killed in wall collapse

A man was killed while two girls committed suicides in separate incidents occurred here, local police said on Friday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was killed while two girls committed suicides in separate incidents occurred here, local police said on Friday.

In first incident that occurred in Musazai Sharif area, where a girl consumed poison after an altercation with her sister-in-law. The girl was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Meanwhile a newly married girl shot himself dead in Fateh area within limits of University Police Station. Reason behind the incident was domestic issues.

In third incident occurred in Wanda Jogi, Pizzu, a man, Saddiq Shah was buried under rubble of the wall of his house when it collapsed. The injured was retrieved and rushed to nearby hospital but he succumbed to injuries on way to hospital.