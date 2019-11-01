UrduPoint.com
Two Girls Commit Suicides In DI KHAN

Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:47 PM

Two girls commit suicides in DI KHAN

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Two girls committed suicide here on Friday in two separate incidents of domestic disputes, the police said.

In first incident reported from Mangla Boring Tehsil Paharpur wherein a fifteen-year-old Sofia Bibi committed suicide over clash of arguments with her sister.

In another incident, a seventeen-year-old Parveen Bibi hanged herself with ceiling fan in Taikan area of Town Police Station. The reason behind suicide was said that she wanted to have love marriage.

The bodies were handed over to the family after completing medico legal formalities. The police have registered cases and started investigations.

