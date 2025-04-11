Two girls die after consuming unhygienic food in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) In a tragic incident, two young sisters, aged 7 and 12, died after eating contaminated food from a local hotel in Bahawalnagar's Basti Siddiqabad area on Friday.

The girls, identified as Ayesha and Sakina, daughters of Mursalin were rushed to the district hospital after falling ill but unfortunately succumbed to their condition.

The incident has raised concerns about food safety and hygiene practices in local eateries, prompting authorities to take notice and potentially tighten regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

