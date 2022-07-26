UrduPoint.com

Two Girls Die In Wall Collapse Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2022 | 01:01 AM

Two girls die in wall collapse incident

Two girls died after wall of a mosque collapsed and fell on them due to heavy rains at Basti Maharaan in the suburbs of the city on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Two girls died after wall of a mosque collapsed and fell on them due to heavy rains at Basti Maharaan in the suburbs of the city on Monday.

Teenage girl Muneeba (13) d/o Siraj and minor girl Maimoona d/o Amir, aged two and half years, were playing near the mosque when its wall collapsed and fell on them.

According to police people came to know about the incident almost an hour after its occurrence and then recovered and shifted the girls to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh.

The minor girl Maimoona died on way to hospital. Teenager Muneeba was referred to Nishtar hospital Multan due to serious injuries but she also died at the hospital, police said.

Civil lines police Muzaffagarh declared the deaths as accidental and handed over the bodies of the deceased girls to their respective families.

Their funeral prayers were held at Basti Maharaan.

Related Topics

Multan Police Died Muzaffargarh Mosque Rains

Recent Stories

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one- ..

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

4 minutes ago
 Coalition partners boycott 3-member Supreme Court ..

Coalition partners boycott 3-member Supreme Court bench in Punjab CM election ca ..

5 minutes ago
 UN slams Myanmar's execution of four democracy act ..

UN slams Myanmar's execution of four democracy activists

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

47 minutes ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

47 minutes ago
 Greek firefighters battle inferno 'disaster' at na ..

Greek firefighters battle inferno 'disaster' at natural park

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.