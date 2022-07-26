Two girls die in wall collapse incident

Two girls died after wall of a mosque collapsed and fell on them due to heavy rains at Basti Maharaan in the suburbs of the city on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Two girls died after wall of a mosque collapsed and fell on them due to heavy rains at Basti Maharaan in the suburbs of the city on Monday.

Teenage girl Muneeba (13) d/o Siraj and minor girl Maimoona d/o Amir, aged two and half years, were playing near the mosque when its wall collapsed and fell on them.

According to police people came to know about the incident almost an hour after its occurrence and then recovered and shifted the girls to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh.

The minor girl Maimoona died on way to hospital. Teenager Muneeba was referred to Nishtar hospital Multan due to serious injuries but she also died at the hospital, police said.

Civil lines police Muzaffagarh declared the deaths as accidental and handed over the bodies of the deceased girls to their respective families.

Their funeral prayers were held at Basti Maharaan.