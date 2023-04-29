UrduPoint.com

Two Girls Die, Two Injured As Roof Collapses In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Two girls die, two injured as roof collapses in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Two girl students have been killed as well as another two were injured as the roof of the building of a private hostel collapsed in Riaz Colony area of Bahawalpur city.

The official sources in Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur confirmed the incident.

According to Incharge, Control Room, Punjab Emergency Service Department, Bahawalpur, M. Riaz Ajmal, the control room received emergency phone call at 12:05 pm on 29th April 2023 about collapse of roof of the building of a private hostel in Riaz Colony near Jamia Masjid in Bahawalpur city, namely Hussain hostel for girls.

He submitted that the ambulances and rescuers of PESD rushed to the scene and shifted four girls to the Emergency Ward of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) as the girls were in critical condition.

He added that two of the girls had succumbed to their injuries.

The sources in the Police Department and BVH told that two dead girls were identified as 21-year-old, Tania Munawar and 22-year-old, Majida Iqbal, both were residents of Chak-172 Murad, Chishtian.

The injured girl students were recognized as 19-year-old, Faiza and 19-year-old, Ayesha, both were residents of Daranwala area.

The cause behind the roof collapse was told that the water tank constructed on the roof of the building was leaked which caused the incident.

The police have been conducting an investigation into the incident. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Punjab Water Victoria Bahawalpur Tank Chishtian April Rescue 1122 Mosque

Recent Stories

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP A ..

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP AF Camera Available in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most ..

DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most prominent global practices in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Tashkent International ..

UAE participates in second Tashkent International Investment Forum in Uzbekistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th April 2023

6 hours ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.