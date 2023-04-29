Two girls die, two injured as roof collapses in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Two girl students have been killed as well as another two were injured as the roof of the building of a private hostel collapsed in Riaz Colony area of Bahawalpur city.

The official sources in Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur confirmed the incident.

According to Incharge, Control Room, Punjab Emergency Service Department, Bahawalpur, M. Riaz Ajmal, the control room received emergency phone call at 12:05 pm on 29th April 2023 about collapse of roof of the building of a private hostel in Riaz Colony near Jamia Masjid in Bahawalpur city, namely Hussain hostel for girls.

He submitted that the ambulances and rescuers of PESD rushed to the scene and shifted four girls to the Emergency Ward of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) as the girls were in critical condition.

He added that two of the girls had succumbed to their injuries.

The sources in the Police Department and BVH told that two dead girls were identified as 21-year-old, Tania Munawar and 22-year-old, Majida Iqbal, both were residents of Chak-172 Murad, Chishtian.

The injured girl students were recognized as 19-year-old, Faiza and 19-year-old, Ayesha, both were residents of Daranwala area.

The cause behind the roof collapse was told that the water tank constructed on the roof of the building was leaked which caused the incident.

The police have been conducting an investigation into the incident. Further probe was underway.