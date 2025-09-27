Two girls drown in floodwater

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Two girls have drowned in floodwater accumulated in Ahmadpur East tehsil of the district.

Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) said that their control room received phone call about drowning of two girls in floodwater in Jhug area of Ahmadpur East tehsil.

“Soon after receiving information, the rescuers along with rescue machinery rushed to the scene,” they said, adding that the heirs of the girls had already fished out the bodies from the floodwater.

The deceased were identified as 11-year-old Saira and 19-year-old Hafza. Both were residents of village Danwran. The bodies were handed over to the heirs.