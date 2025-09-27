Open Menu

Two Girls Drown In Floodwater

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Two girls drown in floodwater

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Two girls have drowned in floodwater accumulated in Ahmadpur East tehsil of the district.

Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) said that their control room received phone call about drowning of two girls in floodwater in Jhug area of Ahmadpur East tehsil.

“Soon after receiving information, the rescuers along with rescue machinery rushed to the scene,” they said, adding that the heirs of the girls had already fished out the bodies from the floodwater.

The deceased were identified as 11-year-old Saira and 19-year-old Hafza. Both were residents of village Danwran. The bodies were handed over to the heirs.

Recent Stories

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

57 minutes ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

2 hours ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

3 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

4 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

4 hours ago
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

4 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinida ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York

5 hours ago
 Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Globa ..

Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo

5 hours ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan