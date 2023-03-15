Two girls drowned in streams of Manserha

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Two young girls drowned in the river while playing outside their homes in Shankyari and Dhodial on Wednesday.

According to police sources, in the first incident, a five-year-old girl d/o Bilal, a resident of Shankyari Mohalla Mustafa Shah, was playing near the drain in front of her house when she suddenly slipped into it and drowned.

The second incident took place in Dhodayal Gul Maira, wherein the six-year-old daughter of Muhammad Amin suddenly slipped, fell into the drain and drowned.

People nearby rescued the girl and shifted her to the hospital where she was declared dead.