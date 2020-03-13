Two girls injured in firing incident in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Two girl students were injured in a firing incident in Kotmomin police limits here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Two girl students were injured in a firing incident in Kotmomin police limits here.

Police spokesman on Friday said that some girl students were riding on a Motorcycle rickshaw towards their homes after attending school when some unknown armed persons opened fire on Rickshaw near Chak 11/SB.

As a result two students including Alisha Sajid and Shahzeb Asghar injured by intercepting bullets.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

DPO Sargodha Amara Ather took notice of the firing incident and directed the concerned police officers to arrest the accused immediately.