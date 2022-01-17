UrduPoint.com

Two Girls Killed, One Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :A man strangled a girl and his niece besides injuring his nephew in Mansoorabad police limits on Monday.

A police spokesman said Shoaib Ahmad of Chak No killed Khadija Bibi,19, a sister ofhis wife, and her niece Zainab Fatima,11, and injured 14-year-old nephew Faizan Tahir.

The police shifted the bodies to a mortuary and started investigation while the accused fled.

