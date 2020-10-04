Two girls receive serious burn injuries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Two girls here on Sunday received serious burn injuries in a gas leakage blast at Chakra road.

According to Rescue 1122, the blast occurred on the 2nd floor of a house on Chakra road near Caltex Pump. In a result, two girls namely laiba 18 and Marriyum 22 got serious burn injuries.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Holy Family Hospital (HFH).