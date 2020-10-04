UrduPoint.com
Two Girls Receive Serious Burn Injuries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Two girls receive serious burn injuries

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Two girls here on Sunday received serious burn injuries in a gas leakage blast at Chakra road.

According to Rescue 1122, the blast occurred on the 2nd floor of a house on Chakra road near Caltex Pump. In a result, two girls namely laiba 18 and Marriyum 22 got serious burn injuries.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

More Stories From Pakistan

