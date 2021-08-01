UrduPoint.com

Two Girls Strangulated To Death

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Two girls strangulated to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Two young girls were strangulated to death in the area of Raza Abad police station on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that Sumayya Bibi (19) daughter of Zafar Sipra resident of Chak No.218-RB Bhains Colony Faisalabad and her cousin Sadia Bibi exchanged harsh words with their family elders over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, Sadia's father Mazhar Hussain along with his brother Muhammad Safdar allegedly strangled throats of both girls and killed them on the spot.

Later, the accused loaded bodies of the girls in a mini loader to bury them in their native village Mauza Suleman Bhowana district Chiniot but Sakina Bibi, mother of Sumayya, reported the incident to Raza Abad police.

The area police rushed to the spot and took both bodies into custody.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

