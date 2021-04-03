Two girls suffocated to death, two fell unconscious

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Two girls were suffocated to death while two others fell unconscious due to smoke emitted from fire that broke out in a home here on Friday night.

According to Rescue-1122, four girls were sleeping in a room located on ground floor while other family members were on upper storey of the home in Ghulam Muhammad Abad No. 1 area when fire broke out in children room which engulfed the house.

The neighbors immediately gathered in the street after listening to hue and cry made by the house inmates and rescued the girls from the room and shifted to Allied hospital.

However, two girls died during treatment while others two were under treatment. The identification of the family head and girls could not be ascertained immediately.

Rescue fire tenders reached the site and controlled the fire after hectic efforts.

The cause behind the fire was an electric short circuit, rescue sources said.

Meanwhile, five persons were injured when an electric transformer burst in committee chowk on Jhang road. The injured included Babar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza, Tariq, Muhammad Iqbal and Abdul Razzaq. They were shifted to hospital where condition of four was stated serious.