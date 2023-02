SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Two godowns were sealed and two were fined for hoarding ghee and oil here on Monday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Aliza Rehan and her team inspected four oil and ghee godowns in Tehsil Noorpur where illegal storage of ghee and oil was kept.The team sealed two godowns and imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on two others.