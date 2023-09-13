Two godowns sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration on Wednesday sealed two godowns over illegal stock of sugar and ghee in Shahpur.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked various shops and markets, and sealed two godowns for hoarding of sugar and ghee.

Meanwhile, she also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on two petrol agencies forfaulty gauge and over pricing.