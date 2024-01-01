Open Menu

Two Government Bills Introduced In Senate

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Information Murtaza Solangi on Monday introduced two government bills in the Senate which were referred to the relevant committee.

The bills introduced in the Upper House included the Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Deposit Protection Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Both bills were referred to the relevant committee for further consideration.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said the relevant minister had informed that these bills were being introduced to meet the requirements of world financial institutions.

He said that both bills were being forwarded to the relevant committee for further deliberations.

