Two Govt. Bills Introduced In National Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday witnessed introduction of two government bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi introduced the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Press, Newspapers, news Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Both bills were referred to the relevant committee for further consideration.

The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aims to transfer implementation of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021 from the Ministry of Human Rights to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Whereas, the Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to substitute the words "Federal Government" with the words "Prime Minister" wherever occurring in the Press, Newspaper, News Agencies and Book Registration Ordinance, 2002.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi also presented the report on the observance and implementation of principles of policy in relation to the affairs of the federation for the years 2013-14 to 2017-18 and for the years 2018-19 to 2019-20.

