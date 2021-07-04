UrduPoint.com
Two Govt Officials Held For Taking Bribe

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Two govt officials held for taking bribe

RENALA KHURD, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Sunday to have arrested a police official and a social welfare officer red-handed while taking bribe.

ACE Officer Afzal Khan along with Judicial Magistrate raided in two different places and arrested social welfare officer Kashif Naveed for taking bribe of Rs 6,000 while Ata Muhammad of Chuchak Police Station for taking bribe of Rs 10,000.

The ACE team also recovered marked Currency notes from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused officials.

Pakistan

