(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as two government's bills including the Banks (Nationalization) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the University of Islamabad Bill, 2020 were landed in the Senate on Monday as passed by the National Assembly.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan on behalf of Advisor to the PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz on behalf of Minister for Federal education moved the bills respectively in the House.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani referred both the bills to the concerned standing committees for detail discussion.