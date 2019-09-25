Two grooms killed in aerial firing incident in Islamabad

Two grooms were killed in aerial firing incident during a marriage ceremony of two brothers at Malrani village of Khairpur district on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Two grooms were killed in aerial firing incident during a marriage ceremony of two brothers at Malrani village of Khairpur district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, both the deceased were identified as Abid Ali 20 years and Sajid Ali 22 years.

The incident occurred when the marriage function was going on and people opened indiscriminative aerial firing. As a result, the bullets hit both the grooms who died on the spot.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.