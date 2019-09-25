UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Grooms Killed In Aerial Firing Incident In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:26 PM

Two grooms killed in aerial firing incident in Islamabad

Two grooms were killed in aerial firing incident during a marriage ceremony of two brothers at Malrani village of Khairpur district on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Two grooms were killed in aerial firing incident during a marriage ceremony of two brothers at Malrani village of Khairpur district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, both the deceased were identified as Abid Ali 20 years and Sajid Ali 22 years.

The incident occurred when the marriage function was going on and people opened indiscriminative aerial firing. As a result, the bullets hit both the grooms who died on the spot.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Firing Police Marriage Died Khairpur Abid Ali

Recent Stories

Schemes worth Rs 470 million approved

5 minutes ago

Motorcyclist died in accident in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

China launches world's first stainless steel futur ..

5 minutes ago

Thousands of Students Protest Across Indonesia Ove ..

5 minutes ago

Afghan Electoral Commission Says All Presidential ..

10 minutes ago

Rs 820,000 looted from Post Office in Sialkot

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.