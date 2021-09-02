Two gunned down

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Two persons were gunned down by armed motorcyclists near Jhumra city on Thursday.

Police said that Rizwan Shaukat, resident of Bangey Chak along with his friend, who had yet to be identified, were walking near Sultan Nagar stop, Jhumra city when two unidentified armed motorcyclists allegedly shot them dead.

Police have shifted the bodies to the mortuary at THQ hospital.

Investigation was underway.