Two gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Two men were gunned down while two sustained bullet injuries in a brawl between two groups here at Chak 10 in Bhalwal police limits on Thursday.

Police said that Qaiser group and Ehtesham group exchanged gun shots after heated altercation over domestic issues.

Consequently, Qaiser and his gun man Misbah-ul-Hassan died on the spot, while Ehtsham Masood and Arshad sustained bullet injuries.

Oon getting information SP Investigations Sargodha and ASP Bhalwal circle reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities .

Further investigation was under way.