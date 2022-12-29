UrduPoint.com

Two Gunned Down

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Two gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Two men were gunned down while two sustained bullet injuries in a brawl between two groups here at Chak 10 in Bhalwal police limits on Thursday.

Police said that Qaiser group and Ehtesham group exchanged gun shots after heated altercation over domestic issues.

Consequently, Qaiser and his gun man Misbah-ul-Hassan died on the spot, while Ehtsham Masood and Arshad sustained bullet injuries.

Oon getting information SP Investigations Sargodha and ASP Bhalwal circle reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities .

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Man Sargodha Circle Bhalwal

Recent Stories

PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation ..

PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation issue

26 minutes ago
 Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political ..

Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political situation

58 minutes ago
 Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big ach ..

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big achievement: Bilawal

2 hours ago
 PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, internati ..

PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, international issues

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, flood ..

Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, floods rises to 32

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to attract h ..

Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to attract huge turnout of shoppers for 2n ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.