Two Gunned Down

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Unidentified assailant gunned down two persons while inflicting injuries to another in the area of Batala Colony police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a motorcyclist intercepted a car near Gol Masjid,LCM school Sammundri Road and opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, two car-riders,aged between 35-38, received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for postmortem whereas the police started investigation for their identification and arrest of the culprit involved in double murder, he added.

