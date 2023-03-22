UrduPoint.com

Two Gunned Down

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Two gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents here on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Kamran (38) r/o Fatima Jinnah colony had enmity with Nooni Joya over domestic issues.

On the day of incident,Nooni Joya along with his accomplices Rabnwaz, Mohsin and Bilal barged into his house and opened fire at him.He died on the spot.

Urban area police and Rescue 1122 team reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital.

In another incident, Adnan (33) r/o Saraee Muhajir gunned down Javeria (28) r/o Goota for refusing his marriage proposal.

Mankera police launched investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Fatima Jinnah Marriage Died Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

6 minutes ago
 PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate histori ..

PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate historic projects

25 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign is reshaping Ramadan charity

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held at Meydan Racecours ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.