Two gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents here on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Kamran (38) r/o Fatima Jinnah colony had enmity with Nooni Joya over domestic issues.

On the day of incident,Nooni Joya along with his accomplices Rabnwaz, Mohsin and Bilal barged into his house and opened fire at him.He died on the spot.

Urban area police and Rescue 1122 team reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital.

In another incident, Adnan (33) r/o Saraee Muhajir gunned down Javeria (28) r/o Goota for refusing his marriage proposal.

Mankera police launched investigation.