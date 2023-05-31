Two gunned down by rivals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Two persons were gunned down by rivals over land dispute here in Joharabad police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that Khuda Buksh Waliati (55) along with Ahmed Khan (51), Hafiz-ur-Rehman and Zubair, residents of Khushab,was returning home after court hearings of their land related case,when their rivals Saif-ur-Rehman and Rehmatullah opened fire at their car few miles away from the court.

Consequently,Khuda Buksh and Ahmed Khan suffered severe bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital.

Further investigation was under way.