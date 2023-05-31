UrduPoint.com

Two Gunned Down By Rivals

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Two gunned down by rivals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Two persons were gunned down by rivals over land dispute here in Joharabad police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that Khuda Buksh Waliati (55) along with Ahmed Khan (51), Hafiz-ur-Rehman and Zubair, residents of Khushab,was returning home after court hearings of their land related case,when their rivals Saif-ur-Rehman and Rehmatullah opened fire at their car few miles away from the court.

Consequently,Khuda Buksh and Ahmed Khan suffered severe bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Fire Police Car Died Khushab From Court

Recent Stories

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

37 minutes ago
 AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300 ..

AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300b yuan by 2025

41 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Auckland Islands, ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Auckland Islands, New Zealand

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE convers ..

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE conversations regarding maritime secu ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.