Two gunned down in separate incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons were gunned in separate incidents here in the district on Wednesday.

Atta Shaheed police said that Saeed Akhtar (38) r/o Chak 9-SB was shot dead by his rival Ibrahim over old enmity.

In another incident Naeem ullah (46) r/o Chak 144/145 NB gunned down Saif ullah after an altercation over domestic issue.

Sillanwali police on information reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital.

Concerned police launched investigations.