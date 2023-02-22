Two Gunned Down In Separate Incidents
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 11:40 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons were gunned in separate incidents here in the district on Wednesday.
Atta Shaheed police said that Saeed Akhtar (38) r/o Chak 9-SB was shot dead by his rival Ibrahim over old enmity.
In another incident Naeem ullah (46) r/o Chak 144/145 NB gunned down Saif ullah after an altercation over domestic issue.
Sillanwali police on information reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital.
Concerned police launched investigations.