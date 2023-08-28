Open Menu

Two Gunned Down In Separate Incidents

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Two gunned down in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Two persons including a young girl were killed in separate firing incidents in Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police said here on Monday that accused Umar Tasawar r/o Chak no.103-JB Barnala gunned down a young girl Kashaf of the same locality over a monetary dispute.

Meanwhile, accused Niaz along with his accomplices shot Muhammad Ashraf (40) near Chak No.210 Lakhoana to avenge an old enmity.He received serious bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last.

The police took both bodies into custody while further investigations were underway, he added.

