Two Gunned Down In Separate Incidents In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Two persons were gunned down in separate incidents took place in Yarik and Shaheed Nawab Khan police stations here.
According to police, Sher Rehman s/o Jannat Khan reported Yarik police that his 24-year-old nephew Ejaz Khan s/o Noor Rehman was coming to home on a motorcycle when two unknown assailants riding another bike opened fire at him on Bannu road. Resultantly, Ejaz Khan died on the spot while the assailants escaped from the scene. He informed the police that his family has an old enmity.
In another incident, Inayat Ullah s/o Akram Khan reported Shaheed Nawab Khan Police that 21-year-old nephew Kaleem Ullah s/o Ikram Ullah and Irshad Khan s/o Habib Khan were present in their street when accused Barkat s/o Aslam and Dajar s/o Nazir Ullah came there and quarrel with them.
After the exchange of harsh arguments, Barkat and Dajar took out pistols and opened fire at Kaleem Ullah, leaving him dead. Both the accused managed to escape from the scene.
Meanwhile, youth Zaryab son of Meraj Uddin, a resident of Basti Nade Ali Shah reported to Cantt police that some unknown thieves had taken his bike from outside a Masjid situated in Islamia Colony.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
800 kg unhealthy meat destroyed in Bhakkar4 minutes ago
-
ECP directs re-polling at 53 polling stations in three constituencies on Thursday5 minutes ago
-
Nine gamblers held with stake money5 minutes ago
-
Lahore ranks 5th in global air pollution ranking5 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 484 power pilferers in 24 hours15 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns firing incident in Larkana25 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in hospital in DI Khan25 minutes ago
-
Complete shutdown observed on Maqbool Butt’s anniversary in IIOJK54 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees55 minutes ago
-
SSP appreciates team for conducting peaceful elections55 minutes ago
-
CM Baqar takes cognizance of killings in Larkana55 minutes ago
-
Legendary TV artist Qazi Wajid remembered on 6th death anniversary1 hour ago