Two gunned down in separate incidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Two persons were gunned down in separate incidents took place in Yarik and Shaheed Nawab Khan police stations here.

According to police, Sher Rehman s/o Jannat Khan reported Yarik police that his 24-year-old nephew Ejaz Khan s/o Noor Rehman was coming to home on a motorcycle when two unknown assailants riding another bike opened fire at him on Bannu road. Resultantly, Ejaz Khan died on the spot while the assailants escaped from the scene. He informed the police that his family has an old enmity.

In another incident, Inayat Ullah s/o Akram Khan reported Shaheed Nawab Khan Police that 21-year-old nephew Kaleem Ullah s/o Ikram Ullah and Irshad Khan s/o Habib Khan were present in their street when accused Barkat s/o Aslam and Dajar s/o Nazir Ullah came there and quarrel with them.

After the exchange of harsh arguments, Barkat and Dajar took out pistols and opened fire at Kaleem Ullah, leaving him dead. Both the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, youth Zaryab son of Meraj Uddin, a resident of Basti Nade Ali Shah reported to Cantt police that some unknown thieves had taken his bike from outside a Masjid situated in Islamia Colony.

