Two Gunned Down In Two Different Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Two gunned down in two different incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Two persons were killed in two different incidents in Sargodha under the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station, here on Thursday.

Police said that Abdul Rehman (45) of Jhal Chakiaan had an old enmity with Tafseer Abass, son of Tasadaq Hussain.

On the day of the incident, Tasadaq, along with four unidentified persons, allegedly shot Tafseer dead.

Another incident of murder occurred under same police station jurisdiction where Rafaqat Ali, along with three unknown armed persons, killed his rival Muhammad Anwer (45) of Jhal Chakian.

