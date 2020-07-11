Two gunned down, one injured in Khuzdar firing

Unknown armed assailants shot dead two people and injured another at Tehsil Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Unknown armed assailants shot dead two people and injured another at Tehsil Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Friday.

According to police sources, the victims were on the way home in a vehicle when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them at Badi area near Tehsil Wadh and fled from the scene.

As a result, they received serious injuries on the spot.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital where the victims namely Abdul Man and Ali Ahmed succumbed to their injuries during initial treatment while the injured Ghulam Sarwar was being treated in the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The reason for the attack was stated to be an old enmity.

Police registered a case and started investigation.