Two gunned down over domestic issues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :A man and a woman were gunned down over domestic issue in Jhal Chakian police limits on Friday.

Police said that the victims were identified as---Mukhtar and Rubina Bibi.However,accused Adeel Rajpoot of chak 81-NB fled from the crime scene.

The bodies were handed over to heirs after postmortem.

RPO Sargodha Region Muhammad Faisal Rana took notice of the incident of double murder and sought a report from DPO Sargodha.