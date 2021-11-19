UrduPoint.com

Two Gunned Down Over Domestic Issues

Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:09 PM

A man and a woman were gunned down over domestic issue in Jhal Chakian police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :A man and a woman were gunned down over domestic issue in Jhal Chakian police limits on Friday.

Police said that the victims were identified as---Mukhtar and Rubina Bibi.However,accused Adeel Rajpoot of chak 81-NB fled from the crime scene.

The bodies were handed over to heirs after postmortem.

RPO Sargodha Region Muhammad Faisal Rana took notice of the incident of double murder and sought a report from DPO Sargodha.

