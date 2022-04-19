UrduPoint.com

Two Gunned Down Over Enmity In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 12:35 PM

Two men were gunned down over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station here on Tuesday

Police said that Zulfiqar (50) and Zameer (35) residents of Khalid colony were travelling towards Sargodha city on a bike when three armed men of their rival group opened indiscriminate fire at them near chak no 71-NB.

Consequently, both men suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

On getting information,Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to DHQ Teaching hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered against the accused.

