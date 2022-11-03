Two gunned down over land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Two brothers were gunned down by their relatives over land dispute here in Jhal Chakiaan police limits on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Sadique (60) and Muhammad Farooq (45) r/o Saddar area had land dispute with their relatives Majeed, Waqar and Naeem.

The opponents gunned down both brothers when they were sleeping at their Cattle farm.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.