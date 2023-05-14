UrduPoint.com

Two Gunned Down Over Old Enmity In Wah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Two gunned down over old enmity in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Two persons were shot and killed by unidentified armed assailants in a broad daylight assassination incident in the limits of Wah Cantonment police station on Sunday.

Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Muhammad Rafeeq told APP that 20-year-old Shahbaz Ahmed and 43-year-old Ahmed were waiting for a ride when two masked men riding a motorcycle appeared on the scene and opened fire on them.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to a local private hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

Later, the bodies were shifted to THQ hospital for autopsy.

Wah Cantonment Police have registered a double murder case and launched further investigation.

