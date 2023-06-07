UrduPoint.com

Two Gutka Sellers Arrested In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Two gutka sellers arrested in Karachi

Madina Colony police station on Wednesday arrested two alleged gutka sellers from Baldia Town area and recovered packets of gutka from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Madina Colony police station on Wednesday arrested two alleged gutka sellers from Baldia Town area and recovered packets of gutka from their possession.

According to police, the two accused identified as Tariq alias Langra and Noor Muhammad alias Baloch were arrested from near Peela school, Sector C-3, Baldia Town.

The Police recovered 23 packets of hazardous gutka from accused Tariq and 22 packets from Noor Muhammad.

Meanwhile, a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Baldia From

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral ties ..

2 minutes ago
 Global Fund approves $282 mln grant for Pakistan's ..

Global Fund approves $282 mln grant for Pakistan's TB, Malaria program

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterates ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterates Pakistan's desire to further c ..

10 minutes ago
 Zverev back in French Open semi-finals as Swiatek ..

Zverev back in French Open semi-finals as Swiatek sets up Haddad Maia clash

10 minutes ago
 US remains invested in Gulf partnerships, Blinken ..

US remains invested in Gulf partnerships, Blinken tells diplomats

10 minutes ago
 Tolyatti-Odesa Ammonia Pipeline Restoration to Tak ..

Tolyatti-Odesa Ammonia Pipeline Restoration to Take Up to 3 Months - Moscow

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.