Two Gutka suppliers, one street criminal, one absconder arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Karachi Police on Tuesday arrested four suspects -- a street criminal, two Gutka suppliers and an absconder from district Korangi and Central.

According to police, one of the suspects, Hanif, was arrested in a raid on a Gutka preparing factory in New Korangi Industrial Area (NKIA) while two of his accomplices Muhammad Ali and Mehboob managed to escape.

The police recovered 700 packets of Gutka, 5 tubs of betel nuts and other material used for Gutka preparation.

While the Zaman Town police during patrolling arrested two suspects. Muhammad Arif was arrested after recovery of 140 packets of Gutka from his possession while Hamza s/o Muhammad Arshad was arrested after police recovered a pistol with 3 rounds from his possession.

The SHO Zaman Town also arrested an absconder in FIR no. 272/2015, namely Zulaikha Bibi d/o Haji Noor Muhammad.

Cases against all the arrested suspects had been registered and further investigations were underway.