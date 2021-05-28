UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Gym Owners Held Over SoP Violations

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

Two gym owners held over SoP violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :District administration has arrested two gym owners over violations of corona SoP and imposed fine on various other violators during a crackdown launched during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the officers launched a crackdown against violators of SoP and arrested owners of two gyms.

The officers sealed four business points and got registered FIRs against two others for violating government instructions regarding closure of shops.

The district officers also imposed fine of Rs 11,000 on 22 citizens for not wearing face mask while a total of 100,000 fine has been imposed on violators during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Business Fine Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police receives delegation from Internal Aff ..

41 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

59 minutes ago

Cracks appear in PML-N over party leadership: Sour ..

59 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Special Economic Zone under CPEC ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 claims 67 more lives during last 24 hours ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.