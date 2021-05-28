Two gym owners held over SoP violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :District administration has arrested two gym owners over violations of corona SoP and imposed fine on various other violators during a crackdown launched during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the officers launched a crackdown against violators of SoP and arrested owners of two gyms.

The officers sealed four business points and got registered FIRs against two others for violating government instructions regarding closure of shops.

The district officers also imposed fine of Rs 11,000 on 22 citizens for not wearing face mask while a total of 100,000 fine has been imposed on violators during the last 24 hours.